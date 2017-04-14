April 17 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 17 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
When we first met her we knew her as Posh Spice of The Spice Girls.  When the group broke up she launched a successful solo career in Great Britain and married soccer superstar David Beckham.  Victoria Beckham is 43 today.

She's best known for her role as CIA agent Sydney Bristow on the ABC series Alias.  On the big screen, she's starred in Elektra, Dallas Buyers Club, Draft Day and lots of other movies.  Jennifer Garner is 45 today.

He's best known for his roles in the HBO series Game of Thrones and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.  He also played the villain in the James Bond movie GoldenEye.  Sean Bean is 58 today.

He's an Australian actor plays Lincoln on the ABC series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Luke Mitchell is 32 today.

