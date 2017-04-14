Four things you need to know on 4/14

It's Friday, April 14, 2017.

Making headlines: It's going to be a warm day in the Heartland. Expect to see mostly sunny skies and temps reaching the 70s and 80s. There is a small chance of rain or isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly in our northwest counties. There will be light winds at time, but nothing that will impact your day. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air is going to stick around and the possibility for severe weather still exists on your Easter Sunday.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Cape Girardeau: Cape Girardeau police say one person is dead and another is being treated at a hospital after a bizarre shooting incident early this morning.

Former Crittenden-Livingston Co Water District employee arrested for theft: A Marion, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say she stole money as an employee for a local water district.

U.S. drops bomb in Afghanistan, kills 36 IS fighters: The attack on a tunnel complex in remote eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead and no civilian casualties, Afghanistan officials say.

N. Korean official says US more vicious, aggressive under Trump: President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The AP in an exclusive interview. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.

