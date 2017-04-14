Cape Girardeau PD identifies homicide victim - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau PD identifies homicide victim

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
(Source: Justin Fischer) (Source: Justin Fischer)
Police say Jeremy T. Guyton died after an early morning shooting. (Source: Cape Girardeau PD/Facebook) Police say Jeremy T. Guyton died after an early morning shooting. (Source: Cape Girardeau PD/Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The victim of a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been identified.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the victim was identified as Jeremy T. Guyton, 32, of Cape Girardeau.

The Major Case Squad activated to investigate the early morning shooting was deactivated as of Monday, April 17.

This shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers on patrol were flagged down by a victim who had been shot.

That person told officers he'd been in a car with two other people. He was able to jump out of the car.

The initial victim told investigators that someone else had been shot nearby.

Officers found an unresponsive black man laying in the area of Bloomfield and Christine. He'd reportedly been "dumped out of the vehicle."

The coroner pronounced Guyton dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, April 15.

Investigators said a person of interest is in custody. That person's name has not been released.

