Hosket TD pass lifts white squad to victory in annual SEMO Spring Game

Southeast Missouri State quarterback Jesse Hosket tossed a touchdown pass to TE Marquette Murdock to lift the White squad to a 14-6 win over the Red squad in the annual Spring game.

The Spring game was held Thursday night at Houck Stadium.

The Redhawks will kick off the regular season September 2 at Kansas.

