Kelly High School hosts annual Green Up game to raise awareness for organ donation

Most high school kids are more worried about next week's test, or who their prom date is going to be - but on Thursday, Kelly High School hosted a baseball game to make everyone, not just the team, think about a much bigger picture. Becoming an Organ Donor.

On Thursday, Kelly High School hosted their annual Green Up game.

The idea started three years ago after Kaden Roberts, a Kelly student, passed away after his freshman year. His family made the decision to donate organs. The goal of the Games is to increase awareness, provide education, and inspire others to give the gift of life.

"It's an important topic to talk about and a lot of people don't think to talk about it," said Kaden's mom Rhonda Robert. "So this has been monumental for us, it's bitter sweet but I can honestly say we did meet our goal."

The term Green Up games came about as spring is a time of renewal of life as depicted with the color of green. Every year since, the team wears green jerseys, all with Kaden's number on the front of the jersey and donate life on the nameplate.

His mom is happy with all the support for the cause.

"It feels great... I mean it's bitter sweet... Don't get me wrong, it's very bittersweet... Our son should be on the field, you know - this is his senior year... He should be out there playing," said Rhonda Roberts.

Since Kaden made his donation, six other families in Scott County have had loved ones donate organs or tissues. After the game, those families were honored on the field and let balloons go as a reminder.

One of those is Remmington Lambert, who passed six months ago. his donations saved 4 people's lives.

"It gives you this feeling, like wow, the impact that he's made," said Kimberly Beardslee, Lamberts Aunt. " "For us, that helps keep him alive."

Lambert's father was also in attendance. He was tasked with letting the biggest bunch of balloons go representing his son.

"Organs aren't the people it's not my son, it's tissue," said Curtis Essner, Lambert's father. "You didn't lose him, you kept 15-20 people here."

Because of that, Kaden's family says they feel they have accomplished their goal but would still like to see even more people become donors.

"IT's a game changer. It's a game changer," said Robert.

