Hardin, KY man injured in 3-car crash in Calloway Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hardin, KY man injured in 3-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Hardin, Kentucky man was injured Wednesday in a three-car crash in Calloway County.

On Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident with multiple vehicles at the intersection of US Hwy 641 and KY Hwy 80.

First responders arrived to find a three vehicle accident with one person injured.

Jeremy S. Thompson, 30, of Hardin, was traveling south on 641 when he failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 80. Thompson’s vehicle struck the back of the vehicle driven by Emma G. Henry, 18, of Benton. Henry’s vehicle then struck the back of the vehicle driven by Vanessa D. Futrell, 40, of Benton.

Thompson’s vehicle then left the west side of the roadway and came to rest on the hillside.

Thompson was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Emma Henry and Vanessa Futrell were not injured in the accident. All involved in the accident utilized seatbelts.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly