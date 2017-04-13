Multiple tips lead to arrest of man for illegal possession of handgun in McCracken Co., KY

Multiple tips lead to arrest of man for illegal possession of ha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County officials have arrested a man after he was allegedly in possession of a handgun illegally.

On April 13, 2017, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received tips from citizens who claimed that Jose Cruz, 38, was in possession of a handgun.

Detectives knew Cruz to be a felon and could not possess a firearm.

Detectives also learned that Cruz was working at a hotel in downtown Paducah and that he had an arrest warrant for failing to appear for arraignment.

Detectives and deputies reportedly observed Cruz through surveillance and arrested him pursuant to the arrest warrant.

To investigate the allegations regarding Cruz possessing a handgun, detectives went to Cruz’ home on Grogan Circle in Reidland. Detectives found a loaded handgun hidden under a dresser in Cruz’s bedroom.

Cruz was ultimately charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun as well as the warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Cruz was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

