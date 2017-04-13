Cape Girardeau, MO developers hope to use shipping containers to build homes, awaits council vote

Would you live in a shipping container?

You see them on trains and cargo ships, but a team of developers wants to turn them into homes in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

However, there's one thing that stands in their way - city leaders.

"We just think Cape deserves options in the real estate market," realtor Quinn Strong said.

Strong and his business partner Boyce Church are the guys behind the idea of turning metal shipping containers into homes in Cape Girardeau.

"We wanted to find something that is modern. We wanted to find something that efficient and something that look good and we think we've come up with that," said Strong.

"When you're in the container you actually won't know you're in the container because everything will be drywall and insulation. The building techniques will be the same."

But even though Strong and Church say their plans passed the city's building codes, they're now faced with a laundry list of questions from Cape Girardeau's city council.

"People just don't know, they just haven't thought about it," Church said. "It's not prevalent to the area and they have no clue what can be done with shipping containers."

The first unit would be built on the corner of Washington and Middle Street.

Bonnie Stricker lives across the street.

"I've never seen anything a house or anything over there," Stricker said. "So I'm not for sure what to expect out of that."

Stricker said it's hard for her to imagine it right now, but she's open to see how it turns out.

"Everything new has to start somewhere," she said. "So if someone is willing to work with that in Cape, more power to them. It might be a big hit, you never know."

In the meantime, Strong said they'll do whatever it takes to prove these new living spaces are safe.

"We can get these chemical tested if that's what people want just to get them or make them feel safe, but we have no problem in making sure these are as safe as they can be," he said.

According to a draft meeting minutes, council members plan to make a final decision on Monday, April 17.

