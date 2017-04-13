Weather balloon spotted in Perryville, MO is test run for eclips - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Weather balloon spotted in Perryville, MO is test run for eclipse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A weather balloon flew through the air in Perryville, Missouri on Thursday, April 13.

The purpose was a test run for a balloon set to take off during the eclipse on August 21.

While the balloons are typically used by the National Weather Service, this one will have a different goal.

"What we'll have during the eclipse is a 360 camera pointing at the ground," said Dave Bohlmann, vice president of technology at KMC Controls. "The idea, then, we can see the shadow of the moon as it crosses the surface of the earth. Everybody on the ground will be looking up, well that will be looking down so we'll have a different perspective."

Other than the different perspective, Bohlmann said he hopes it will help get kids involved in science, technology, engineering and math.

Students got to put ping-pong balls on the test run just to see what will happen when it reached its top altitude.

