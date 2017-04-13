Indiana man sentenced to prison for burglarizing tavern, vehicle in Union Co., IL

An Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after burglarizing a tavern and vehicle in Union County, Illinois.

Officials say Dejun Deneil Booker, 36, of Indiana, burglarized a tavern near Ware in the early morning hours of September 5, 2016. He was arrested the following day by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies after an extensive search in the vicinity of Morgan School Road.

During the search, Booker also burglarized a vehicle at a home on Morgan School Road.

The Union County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that Booker has been sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

