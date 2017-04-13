1 injured after crash in Piedmont, MO involving school bus, scooter

One person was injured on Thursday afternoon, April 13 after a crash in Piedmont, Missouri.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, the crash involved a school bus and a scooter on Lickbranch Road.

He said one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff Finch said no charges are pending at this time.

According to Clearwater R-1 School District Superintendent Deborah Hand, no students were injured in the crash.

She said the safety of all Clearwater R-1 students is their foremost concern.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating the incident.

