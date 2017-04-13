Thousands of garbage disposals recalled, may send metal flying - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thousands of garbage disposals recalled, may send metal flying

If you bought a garbage disposal in the last two years, it may be under recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 146,000 Anaheim and Moen garbage disposals sold under several brand names are involved.

The recall involves 3/4 and 1 horsepower disposals.

There have been 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal. In three of those reports, the piece hit consumers. No one was seriously hurt.

They were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing stores across the country. The affected models were also sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites.

The garbage disposals were on the market from December 2015 through March 2017. They sold for between $80 and $370 for 3/4 horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.

The affected brands include:

  • Barracuda
  • Franke
  • Frigidaire
  • Gemline
  • Kenmore
  • Kitcheneater
  • Luxart
  • Moen
  • Stream33
  • Waste King

You can find the model number, description, and serial number online here.

