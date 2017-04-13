Ribbon cutting for 'Jim Drury Way' held in Cape Girardeau, MO

A ribbon cutting event is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

The event will mark the naming of the new street, "Jim Drury Way" in Cape Girardeau.

The 1,300-feet stretch of road in front of the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is being named after Drury for his contributions to the community.

"To get this portion of Veterans Memorial done and the dedication today of Jim Drury Way, the main entrance into the complex is the beginning," said Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger. "Next month, May 4 through May 7 will be the official opening, we'll work on the building in the dedication there, but today is about the philanthropy and the support and partnership of the Drury family."

Land for the SportsPlex was donated by the Drurys.

