Officer on patrol spots smoke; house fire in Kennett, MO

An officer on patrol in Kennett, Missouri spotted smoke which led to the discovery of a house fire on Wednesday, April 12.

At around 11:42 p.m., an officer patrolling saw smoke on Vinson Street which led to a fire.

According to the Kennett Police Department, officers on the scene found no one home but heard several dogs barking inside the home.

Officers were able to break out a window before firefighters arrived and saved the two dogs.

The dogs were not injured and were later turned over to the owners.

