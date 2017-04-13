Carbondale New School to hold science/history fair, open house

Carbondale New School will hold a Science/History Fair and Open House on Thursday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff and teachers will be there to answer questions and provide information for prospective parents.

Carbondale New School will sponsor Science/History Fair and Open House to promote the students' artwork, science projects and history displays, as well as showcase the Certified Nature Explore Classroom and playground.

The open house will take place at 1302 E. Pleasant Hill Rd. in Carbondale. Parking will be available onsite for public use.

Directions and more information can be found by clicking here or by calling the main office at 618-457-4765.

