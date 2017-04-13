Ameren IL offering behind-the-scenes look at storm prep, outage restoration

Ameren Illinois offered a sneak peek a behind-the-scenes look at storm preparation and outage restoration on Thursday, April 13.

The sneak peek included equipment, tools, gear and technology that the company uses to prepare for storms and respond to widespread power outages.

It started around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at W. Main Street.

Representatives from the Ameren Illinois Emergency Operations Center were on hand to talk about the process.

