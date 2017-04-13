Free haircuts offered in Cairo, IL

Children's haircuts were free on Thursday, April 13 in Cairo, Illinois.

Barber Thomas Newell of Pulaski, Illinois, put the finishing touches on a haircut for 5-year-old Antonio Williams of Cairo.

"There have been, you know, wars with both communities. Pulaski and Cairo for years and by me being from Pulaski, coming to Cairo, giving back to the community, it should show a lot of people that no matter where you from, you should come back and support and give back to the communities that is going through struggles," Newell said.

The haircuts were free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pavilion in St. Mary's Park in Cairo.

Newell said he was just trying to do something positive for a community in need.

Earlier in the week, HUD announced hundreds of people living in low-income housing in Cairo will have to relocate.

