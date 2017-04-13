Target Easter toys under recall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Target Easter toys under recall

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Target has issued a recall of more than a half-million Easter toys.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

The toys absorb water to grow to full size.

If a child swallows one, it can expand inside their body and cause intestinal obstructions. According to the CPSC, that obstruction could result in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening.

Surgery is required if a child were to swallow the toy. Parents and medical professionals should be aware that the toys might now show up on an x-ray.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.

The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny.

The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contain one of eleven dinosaurs.

If you bought any of the recalled toys, you should take the toy away from your child and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

They were sold from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.

