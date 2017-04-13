Lawyer for passenger removed from United flight speaks

The lawyer for the man at the center of a nationwide controversy spoke on Thursday, April 13 about the incident during a press conference in Chicago.

Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from his seat aboard United Airlines flight 3411 by several men wearing security uniforms and dragged up the aisle to the exit by his arms.

That plane was parked at a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport awaiting departure to Louisville.

Several passengers took video of the incident.

Now, attorneys for Dr. Dao have filed an emergency bill of discovery to preserve the surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, passenger and crew lists, incident reports, and other materials related to United Airlines flight 3411.

