Carterville, IL library to host book sale

The Friends of the Anne West Lindsey District Library in Carterville will host a spring book sale on Saturday, April 29.

Members of the organization will have access to a special pre-sale from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

The book sale will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Books will be sold for $5 per bag, with the bags provided by the library.

"Friends of the Library" helps raise funds to support various programs.

This year, the goal is to purchase a Crayola iPad Learning Kiosk and fund the summer reading program.

Book donations can be dropped off at the Carterville library prior to the sale.

