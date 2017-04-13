Poplar Bluff elementary students get closer to fund raising milestone

Poplar Bluff students raised almost $48,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On March 31, the students presented a check for the money during a field trip to Memphis, Tennessee.

During the visit, the students learned about how St. Jude doctors are working to, some day, find the cure for cancer. The students also participated in a historical scavenger hunt.

Students at the Poplar Bluff School District have been using a Math-A-Thon to raise money for the hospital since 1989. Since then, students have helped raise $967,924 for the hospital.

If the students reach their fundraising goal, next year, the district will be the first ever to raise more than $1,000,000. That’s according to district coordinator Jenifer Richardson, Oak Grove principal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.