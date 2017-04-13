Poplar Bluff elementary students get closer to fund raising mile - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff elementary students get closer to fund raising milestone

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
Poplar Bluff Elementary students and chaperones present a donation to St. June Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. (Photo courtesy: Poplar Buff R-I School District) Poplar Bluff Elementary students and chaperones present a donation to St. June Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. (Photo courtesy: Poplar Buff R-I School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff students raised almost $48,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On March 31, the students presented a check for the money during a field trip to Memphis, Tennessee.

During the visit, the students learned about how St. Jude doctors are working to, some day, find the cure for cancer. The students also participated in a historical scavenger hunt.

Students at the Poplar Bluff School District have been using a Math-A-Thon to raise money for the hospital since 1989. Since then, students have helped raise $967,924 for the hospital.

If the students reach their fundraising goal, next year, the district will be the first ever to raise more than $1,000,000. That’s according to district coordinator Jenifer Richardson, Oak Grove principal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly