Man cited for DUI after crash in Jackson Co., IL

A Campbell Hill, Illinois man is facing a DUI charge among others after a crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Thursday, April 13.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of a crash on Hwy 4 near Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill early Thursday morning. The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. and deputies from the Jackson County Ambulance Service and first responders with Campbell Hill Fire Department responded to the scene,

Upon arrival, deputies located a 1997 Ford pickup truck that had crashed in the ditch line. The driver, identified as Chace Hille, 19, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Evidence observed at the scene indicated Hille's vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 4 when he lost control and ran off of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned, coming to a rest on its side.

Hill was cited for DUI, driving on a suspended license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Hille was later transferred to a St. Louis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

