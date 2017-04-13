April 14 celebrity birthdays

She was born a coal miner's daughter and grew up to sing about it. This country legend has had more than 20 number one singles including: Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind), Fist City, One's on the Way and many other. Country Music Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn is 85 today.

She's an actress best known as TV's Buffy the Vampire Slayer. On the big screen, you've seen her in the movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2 and Scooby Doo. Sarah Michelle Gellar is 40 today.

He won a Best Actor Oscar in 2003 for his role in The Pianist. At 29, he was the youngest actor to ever win the award. His other movies include: King Kong, Predators and The Thin Red Line. Adrien Brody is 44 today.

In the 1980's, he was a regular on the big screen in teen movies like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science and Sixteen Candles. Anthony Michael Hall is 49 today.

As a child actress, she starred in Little Miss Sunshine. She's also appeared in Zombieland and Nim's Island. She's all grown up now. Abigail Breslin is 21 today.

He's a Scottish actor who's best known for playing the 12th and current doctor in the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who. Peter Capaldi is 59 today.

