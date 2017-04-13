This week in music: 1965 The Supremes

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to this week in 1965.

If you were listening to the radio, that would likely be AM radio, 52 years ago, these were likely some of the songs you'd be hearing.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Jewel Akens at number five with The Birds and the Bees. The song had originally been pitched to Akens' band The Turn-Arounds. He was the only member of the group who liked it so he recorded it as a solo artist.

Jr Walker and the All Stars were at number four with Shotgun. The song has been used in several movies since its release including: How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Misery and Malcolm X.

The British Invasion stared by The Beatles a year earlier continued in '65. At number three was Can't You Hear My Heartbeat by Herman's Hermits. The song was one of four singles by the band to hit the top three that year.

A Motown classic was at number two. Stop! In the Name of Love was a number one hit by The Supremes. The choreography for the song is legendary. You probably remember it has members of the group with one hand on their hip and the other outstretched in a "stop" gesture. The song has been honored by the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame as one of the 500 songs which shaped Rock 'n Roll.

So who was in the number one spot this week in '65. That would be the British band Freddie and the Dreamers. I'm Telling You Now is the group's first and only number one hit. The song also sparked a minor dance craze at the time called: The Freddie.

