Five things you need to know on 4/13

It's Thursday, April 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a cool morning in the Heartland, but that won't last too long. With mostly sunny skies, expect to see temps rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be light winds at time, with gusts up to 10mph. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air lingers, but expect a chance of thunderstorms on your Easter Sunday.

Making headlines:

Crash on I-55 in Scott Co., MO turns deadly: One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a semi and a car in Scott County, Missouri last night.

Doobie Brothers donate $20,000 in retired equipment to Van Buren HS: Students at Van Buren High School in Missouri are learning about music thanks to a band that's been rocking since way before they were born after the Doobie Brothers donated more than $20,000 worth of retired equipment to the school.

HAPPENING TODAY: Laying bare deep and dangerous divisions on Syria and other issues, President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low." His top diplomat offered a similarly grim assessment from the other side of the globe after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Cairo, IL schools impacted by HUD requirements: Finding a new place to live isn't the only problem plaguing hundreds of people in Cairo dealing with public housing closures. Local schools also take a hit as children move away with families.

Murphysboro man indicted in connection to 2016 fatal shooting: A Murphysboro, Illinois man is being formally charged in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in October 2016.

