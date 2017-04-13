Scott City teen killed in crash on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City teen killed in crash on I-55

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Jim Eftink/KFVS) (Source: Jim Eftink/KFVS)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Scott City teenager has died and another person was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on Wednesday, April 12.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 55 at mile marker 91.8, just near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to Scott County coroner Scott Amick, the driver intended to get off at the Nash Road exit, but missed it.

Amick said the driver backed up and was hit by an oncoming tractor trailer.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor trailer tried to avoid the crash, but the driver swerved and the vehicles collided.

The passenger, Jacob Wayne Harris, 19, was killed, according to Amick.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

All northbound lanes of traffic are now back open.

The Scott City Fire Department, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the Scott City Police Department, Cape County Ambulance, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Department and the MSHP were all dispatched to the scene.

