Poplar Bluff students celebrate Arbor Day with Garden Club

Retired horticulturist Bruce Beck shows Poplar Bluff R-I students (right) Aiden Thresher and David Williams the root system of a tulip poplar tree.

In recognition of Arbor Day, fourth graders at Poplar Bluff Middle School helped the Poplar Bluff Garden Club plant trees on campus.

The students learned and helped plant two tulip poplar trees donated by the Garden Club on Friday, April 7.

During the event, retired horticulturist Bruce Beck showed the students the root system of a tulip poplar tree.

This year the Garden Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

According to historical records, the city of Poplar Bluff received its name when the first settlers discovered tulip poplars covering a bluff that overlooked the Black River.

National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, but according to the Arbor Day Foundation, many states observe the day on different dates throughout the year based on the best tree planting times in their area.

Missouri and Kentucky observe the tree planting holiday on the first Friday in April.

Friday, April 28 is when Arbor Day events are set to take place in Illinois.

Arkansas and Tennessee held this year's events in March.

