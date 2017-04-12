2 inmates charged with assault against fellow inmate at Graves County Jail

Two inmates face assault charges for allegedly attacking another inmate at the Graves County Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened on April 4.

James Stovall, 30, of Mayfield and Frederick Bristol, 35, of Mayfield both face a charge of assault in the 4th degree.

Stovall was taken to the Hopkins County jail after the assault.

Bristol is now in the Calloway County Jail.

According to Trooper Jody Cash with KSP, the victim received minor injuries.

