Murphysboro, IL man indicted in connection to fatal shooting in October 2016

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Cortez Turner (Source: Jackson County Jail) Cortez Turner (Source: Jackson County Jail)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro, Illinois man is being formally charged in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in October 2016.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that a grand jury has returned a Superseding Indictment including Cortez L. Turner, 28, of Murphysboro, Illinois, in the indictment previously charging Juwan K. Jackson in connection with a shooting in Murphysboro during the early morning hours of October 24, 2016, resulting in the death of Detrick Rogers.

The superseding indictment charges both Turner and Jackson with three counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

The charges of first degree murder allege that the defendants, while "acting together and in concert with others, and being legally accountable for the actions of the others, killed Detrick Rogers without lawful justification, with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Detrick Rogers or another, shot Detrick Rogers with a firearm, thereby causing his death."

The charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleges that Jackson and Turner knowingly discharged a firearm in the direction of Rogers.

The investigation is being pursued by the Murphysboro Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

