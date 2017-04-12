Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Tuesday, at around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to State Route 464 near Willie Trail for a two-car crash.

Officials say Jerry L. Crawford, 56, of Mayfield, was traveling west on State Route 464, while at the same time, Caitlyn J Fulcher, 22, of Mayfield, was traveling east on the same road.

Fulcher told deputies that as she looked down at her cell phone momentarily, her vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and hit Crawford's vehicle head-on.

Mayfield/Graves County EMS transported Crawford and Fulcher to Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room. Due to their injuries, Crawford and Fulcher were flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana by AirEvac. They were both in stable condition at the time.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly