Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co., KY

Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Tuesday, at around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to State Route 464 near Willie Trail for a two-car crash.

Officials say Jerry L. Crawford, 56, of Mayfield, was traveling west on State Route 464, while at the same time, Caitlyn J Fulcher, 22, of Mayfield, was traveling east on the same road.

Fulcher told deputies that as she looked down at her cell phone momentarily, her vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and hit Crawford's vehicle head-on.

Mayfield/Graves County EMS transported Crawford and Fulcher to Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room. Due to their injuries, Crawford and Fulcher were flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana by AirEvac. They were both in stable condition at the time.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Police.

