Crash in Calloway Co., KY kills 1 injures 2

One person is dead after a crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 11.

Around 10:15 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident with multiple vehicles and entrapment near the intersection of KY HWY 121 and Airport Road.

Murray Police Department Officers were the first to arrive at the scene and found a two vehicle accident near 2571 KY HWY 121.

Officials said Lashanda N. Scott, 31 of Murray, Ky, was traveling east on KY HWY 121.

Scott crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Aleta J. Beane, 79, also of Murray, Ky, traveling west on KY HWY 121.

Scott’s vehicle crossed back in to the eastbound lane and came to rest off the south side of KY HWY 121.

Beane’s vehicle crossed the highway and came to rest off the south side of KY HWY 121.

Scott was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and pronounced deceased at the scent of the accident.

Scott’s juvenile daughter, a passenger in Scott’s vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where she was later released.

Beane was also transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries and later transported to a larger hospital for further treatment.

Seatbelts were utilized by the adults, and a child restraint seat was utilized by the passenger of Scott’s vehicle.

The accident is being investigated by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service.

