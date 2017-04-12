Crash in Calloway Co., KY kills 1 injures 2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Calloway Co., KY kills 1 injures 2

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person is dead after a crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 11.

Around 10:15 p.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident with multiple vehicles and entrapment near the intersection of KY HWY 121 and Airport Road.

Murray Police Department Officers were the first to arrive at the scene and found a two vehicle accident near 2571 KY HWY 121.

Officials said Lashanda N. Scott, 31 of Murray, Ky, was traveling east on KY HWY 121.

Scott crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Aleta J. Beane, 79, also of Murray, Ky, traveling west on KY HWY 121.

Scott’s vehicle crossed back in to the eastbound lane and came to rest off the south side of KY HWY 121.

Beane’s vehicle crossed the highway and came to rest off the south side of KY HWY 121.

Scott was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and pronounced deceased at the scent of the accident.

Scott’s juvenile daughter, a passenger in Scott’s vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where she was later released.

Beane was also transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries and later transported to a larger hospital for further treatment.

Seatbelts were utilized by the adults, and a child restraint seat was utilized by the passenger of Scott’s vehicle.

The accident is being investigated by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly