Big honor for Southeast agribusiness student

A Southeast Missouri State University student has been named national parliamentarian of the Honor Society of Delta Tau Alpha (DTA) , a professional society recognizing high standards of scholarship, leadership and character among agriculture students.

Andrew Bell, a junior agribusiness major, animal science option, from Jackson, Missouri, recently interviewed for the position at the Delta Tau Alpha National Convention after being recommended by the Southeast chapter. At the national convention, he was slated to the position by a nominating committee, made several presentations to the group, and during the last business session, was elected by voting delegates.

“It’s a great honor, and I am very privileged to represent SEMO and everything it represents for the ag department at Southeast,” said Bell, who hopes to be accepted into veterinary school at the University of Missouri after graduating from Southeast and who is currently employed as a technician with Skyview Animal Clinic. “I hope to encourage Delta Tau Alpha members to spread the word about agriculture and about what we see every day in the field of agriculture.”

Students in Delta Tau Alpha are “dedicated to agriculture,” said Dr. Indi Braden, Southeast professor of agriculture. “Students in Delta Tau Alpha are the cream of the crop. Most of these students show qualities of scholarship, but many of them are also leaders in our department and in other student organizations across campus. For one of our Southeast Missouri State University students to be selected by peers nationally, it provides an opportunity for our agriculture program to build and promote agriculture across the nation. In today’s society, many people do not understand the importance of agriculture and do not understand where their food is grown.

Delta Tau Alpha provides a national voice to communicate with people about agriculture.”

During the national convention, DTA members in attendance helped to pack more than 20,000 meals for people suffering from food insecurity. Although these meals will provide nutrition for many people, for DTA members, it provided a life lesson of food insecurity in our own backyard and motivation to generate change, Braden said.

Bell, who will serve a one-year term, will be responsible for seeing that parliamentary procedural details are observed and followed and for anticipating parliamentary strategy. He will aid and advise the DTA National Council, committees and members on rules of parliamentary procedure. Bell also will assist in planning for meetings and convention, and advise on issues that arise in carrying out the decisions of the membership. The parliamentarian also assists the DTA president as needed.

Originally established by the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA), a professional society focusing on the scholarship of teaching and learning agriculture and related disciplines at the postsecondary level, members of NACTA are from two- and four-year colleges, public and private.

The Honor Society of Delta Tau Alpha (DTA) enhances undergraduate preparation for professional positions, and joins other agricultural student organizations in the promotion of agriculture.

