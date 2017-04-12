Southeast Conservatory of Theatre and Dance to perform 'A Midsum - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Conservatory of Theatre and Dance to perform 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Looking for some entertainment on a night out?

Catch William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Southeast Missouri State River Campus later this month!

Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 21-22 and April 26-29, and matinee performances will be presented at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.

Can't make a show? Tune into ovcdigitalnetwork.com on April 27 and search for "SEMO-Midsummer Night's Dream" to see the Department of Mass Media's live stream of the 7:30 performance. 

Director Bart Williams is putting a new twist on this rendition of the classic tale. Rather than medieval England, the play will be set in 1920s New Orleans and Storyville. Follow the story of Hermia, Demetrius, Lysander and Helena, misguided lovers whose journey into the woods leaves them at the mercy of the fairies and their own love games.

As Shakespeare himself said, "The course of love never did run smooth." 

Dr. Kenn Stilson, chair of The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said, “‘Midsummer’ has been the most popular Shakespearean comedy for more than 400 years. Filled with love, comedy, conflict and lots of magic, this play will delight audiences of all ages.”

Costumes for the production were designed by assistant professor of theatre Amber Cook, instructor of music Josh Harvey is serving as music director, sets were designed by Ron Naverson, and lighting was designed by senior theatre student Nick Hart. Chris Haug is serving as technical director and junior theatre student Brian Hess is serving as assistant technical director.   

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” partnered with The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri for this performance.  Beatrice, a wire terrier/griffon bichon mix, is a rescue dog that will be a part of the comedy.  The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will host numerous puppy adoption corrals at various performances.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org/a-midsummer-nights-dream.

