Prescription Drug Take Back scheduled in Williamson County, IL

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back event.

It will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building. That's located at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion, Illinois.

Anyone with unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication can bring it to the event. The DEA will then dispose of it in an environmentally safe way.

The sheriff's department will also allow people to get rid of needles and sharps at the event. They should be kept separate from medication.

The John A. Logan College, West Frankfort, Carbondale, West City, Cobden, Du Quoin, Shawneetown, McLeansboro and Pinckneyville Police Departments, and the Saline, and Perry County Sheriff’s Offices will also host collection sites in our immediate area.

You can find a location near you through the DEA's website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.