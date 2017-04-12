West Frankfort Fire Dept. donates ambulance to Benton Fire Dept. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Frankfort Fire Dept. donates ambulance to Benton Fire Dept.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Benton received a donation of a refurbished ambulance from the West Frankfort Fire Department on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

The ambulance is ready to be used in emergency situations.

The Firefighters in Benton, Illinois have made a commitment to become EMT certified to  better help the Franklin County community.

The Benton Fire Che if Shane Cockrum see's this as an act of "paying it forward."

"Benton and West Frankfurt although sometimes we have been arch rivals at the same time we are Franklin county family," Fire Chief Cockrum said. You know we work with those guys a lot and we consider them our brothers and so they've helped us a lot, and to turn around and help them, I think thats what communities working together is about."

When the city of West Frankfort purchased a new ambulance they contacted Benton to see if they where in need of a new ambulance. The town of Benton happily took the opportunity to accept the donation.

The Benton Fire dept had recently donated a fire truck the town of Cypress, Il.  

According to the Benton Fire Department, the "new to us" ambulance will be used on fire calls and as a secondary resource to the Franklin County ambulance service, Abbott EMS.

It was be revealed at the Benton Fire Station at 107 N. Maple St. in Benton, Ill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly