West Frankfort Fire Dept. donates ambulance to Benton Fire Dept.

The City of Benton received a donation of a refurbished ambulance from the West Frankfort Fire Department on Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

The ambulance is ready to be used in emergency situations.

The Firefighters in Benton, Illinois have made a commitment to become EMT certified to better help the Franklin County community.

The Benton Fire Che if Shane Cockrum see's this as an act of "paying it forward."

"Benton and West Frankfurt although sometimes we have been arch rivals at the same time we are Franklin county family," Fire Chief Cockrum said. You know we work with those guys a lot and we consider them our brothers and so they've helped us a lot, and to turn around and help them, I think thats what communities working together is about."

When the city of West Frankfort purchased a new ambulance they contacted Benton to see if they where in need of a new ambulance. The town of Benton happily took the opportunity to accept the donation.

The Benton Fire dept had recently donated a fire truck the town of Cypress, Il.

According to the Benton Fire Department, the "new to us" ambulance will be used on fire calls and as a secondary resource to the Franklin County ambulance service, Abbott EMS.

It was be revealed at the Benton Fire Station at 107 N. Maple St. in Benton, Ill.

