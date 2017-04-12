St. Louis tops list of best cities to celebrate Easter

With Easter Sunday just a few days away, and with 80 percent of all Americans expected to observe the holiday in some way, WalletHub took a close look at 2017's Best Places to Celebrate Easter.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 16, analysts at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country using several key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast.

Best Cities for Easter

St. Louis, MO Birmingham, AL Pittsburgh, PA Cincinnati, OH Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Buffalo, NY Honolulu, HI Cleveland, OH Minneapolis, MN St. Paul, MN Memphis, TN Tulsa, OK La Vegas, NV Irvine, CA Tampa, FL Louisville, KY Denver, CO Baton Rough, LA Durham, NC

Easter Facts & Stats

Easter’s rank among the most popular Church days of the year (51.9 percent of adults plan to attend)

$152 is the average Easter spending by each person celebrating

52.4 percent of Americans who say the Easter bunny came before the Easter egg

88.7 percent Americans believe the proper way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny is ears first

81 percent of parents steal Easter candy from their kids’ baskets

Click here for more fun Easter facts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.









