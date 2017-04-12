St. Louis tops list of best cities to celebrate Easter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis tops list of best cities to celebrate Easter

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
With Easter Sunday just a few days away, and with 80 percent of all Americans expected to observe the holiday in some way, WalletHub took a close look at 2017's Best Places to Celebrate Easter.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 16, analysts at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country using several key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast.

Best Cities for Easter

  1. St. Louis, MO
  2. Birmingham, AL
  3. Pittsburgh, PA
  4. Cincinnati, OH
  5. Orlando, FL
  6. Atlanta, GA
  7. Buffalo, NY
  8. Honolulu, HI
  9. Cleveland, OH
  10. Minneapolis, MN
  11. St. Paul, MN
  12. Memphis, TN
  13. Tulsa, OK
  14. La Vegas, NV
  15. Irvine, CA
  16. Tampa, FL
  17. Louisville, KY
  18. Denver, CO
  19. Baton Rough, LA
  20. Durham, NC

Easter Facts & Stats 

  • Easter’s rank among the most popular Church days of the year (51.9 percent of adults plan to attend)
  • $152 is the average Easter spending by each person celebrating
  • 52.4 percent of Americans who say the Easter bunny came before the Easter egg
  • 88.7 percent Americans believe the proper way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny is ears first
  • 81 percent of parents steal Easter candy from their kids’ baskets

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

