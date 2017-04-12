Cape Girardeau student arrested after disturbance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau student arrested after disturbance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A student at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau is now in juvenile custody after allegedly destroying school property and assaulting a school resource officer.

This was at Alternative Education Center, also known as Central Academy.

According to Sergeant Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a school resource officer was called to the school around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 for a report of a disturbance in a classroom.

Glueck said a 14-year-old student destroyed several hundred dollars worth of computer equipment.

The student reportedly punched and kicked the officer before being taken into custody.

