Annual Edible Book Festival huge hit at SIU Carbondale

Humor and creativity were on display April 4 at the annual Edible Book Festival held at SIU Carbondale’s Morris Library.

Each of the festival entries was an illustration of a book title, in some way, created entirely of edible components.

The 2017 Best of Show winner was a cake shaped like an airliner covered in white fondant with tiny decorated cakes on top of it.

Academic adviser for the College of Engineering, Laura Morgan, earned an Amazon Fire Tablet for her “Cakes on a Plane” entry.

All attendees voted on the People’s Choice Award and it went to Josephine “Josie” Arnett, a sophomore journalism major from Edwardsville, for her rendition of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” called “The Perks of Being a Cauliflower”.

Her entry also won the Best Saluki Submission prize and had cauliflowers and pork products.

The winner of the Best Future Saluki prize, which goes to the youngest entry, went to Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale for his “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, featuring green crackers surrounding a goblet with red pop rocks in it.

Here are the other winners at SIU’s 2017 Edible Book Festival:

“Punniest” award – “If You Give a Mousse a Cookie” (“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”) by Gary Shepherd, a senior library specialist for Library Affairs, with chocolate cookies and chocolate mousse.

Most Edible – “Gummy Worms of Dune” (“Sandworms of Dune”) created by Addison Jobe, a master’s student in civil engineering from California, MO, a chocolate icing-covered mound sprouting candy worms.

Best Book Structure – “Unravel Me” by Susan Howell, a senior specialist with Library Affairs, with multi-colored and intertwined licorice strands in a taco bowl.

The festival is sponsored by the Friends of Morris Library.

Special entertainment was provided by the School of Music’s Concert Choir.

If you would like to see photos go to the library’s Flickr page.

