Semi crashes into a ravine on I-24 in Johnson Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The driver of a semi truck has minor injuries after his truck ended up in a ravine on Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

According to Illinois State Police, Dennis Hubbell, 63, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was driving eastbound when his truck ran off the roadway.

Troopers said Hubbell's truck hit a guardrail, continued through it, and went down an embankment.

Authorities had to wait until Wednesday morning to clean up the scene and remove the semi.

Hubbell was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

