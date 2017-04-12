Murphy has 5 RBIs in Nats' 8-3 win over Cards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphy has 5 RBIs in Nats' 8-3 win over Cards

By IAN QUILLEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Daniel Murphy homered, doubled twice and tied career highs with five RBIs and four hits and the Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Matt Wieters and Jayson Werth also hit solo shots to help Washington earn a second home series victory.

Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez (1-0) allowed two runs - one earned - over seven innings. He allowed six hits before retiring his last 11 batters.

Lance Lynn (0-1) allowed six runs - four earned - and five hits and four walks over five innings.

Randal Grichuk and Aldemys Diaz homered for St. Louis.

Bryce Harper walked three times against Lynn to reach base in nine straight plate appearances going back to Monday, tying a career high set last season against the Chicago Cubs and manager Joe Maddon. He also doubled in the eighth.

