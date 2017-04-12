Gov. Bruce Rauner to make stop in Marion, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Bruce Rauner to make stop in Marion, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is scheduled to make a stop in Marion on Wednesday, April 12.

His stop is part of his two day tour across the state to push for a balanced budget and state reforms, even though the trip is being paid for by his 2018 campaign fund.

Rauner says the visits have nothing to do with next year's election.

His will visit the  Aisin factory is at 1 p.m.

