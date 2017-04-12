April 13 celebrity birthdays

On the big screen, he starred as the demon Hellboy. On TV he had the role of Biker Clay in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Ron Perlman is 67 today.

As a child, he starred on the NBC sitcom Silver Spoons. Later he had the role of Newt in the CBS mini-series Lonesome Dove. He's also starred on ABC's NYPD Blue and Fox's 24. Ricky Schroder is 47 today.

As a teenager, he had the role of Wall Cleaver on the TV series Leave It to Beaver. After that series, he made numerous appearances on other TV shows including: My Three Sons, Adam 12, Knight Rider, The Hardy Boys and many others. Tony Dow is 72 today.

He's a R&B singer who had a string of hits in the early 1970's. Among them: Let's Stay Together, Look What You've Done to Me and You Ought to Be With Me. In 1976, he was ordained pastor of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Memphis. The Reverend Al Green is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.