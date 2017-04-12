April 13 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 13 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

On the big screen, he starred as the demon Hellboy.  On TV he had the role of Biker Clay in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.  Ron Perlman is 67 today.

As a child, he starred on the NBC sitcom Silver Spoons.  Later he had the role of Newt in the CBS mini-series Lonesome Dove. He's also starred on ABC's NYPD Blue and Fox's 24.  Ricky Schroder is 47 today.

As a teenager, he had the role of Wall Cleaver on the TV series Leave It to Beaver.  After that series, he made numerous appearances on other TV shows including: My Three Sons, Adam 12, Knight Rider, The Hardy Boys and many others.  Tony Dow is 72 today.

He's a R&B singer who had a string of hits in the early 1970's.  Among them: Let's Stay Together, Look What You've Done to Me and You Ought to Be With Me.  In 1976, he was ordained pastor of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Memphis.  The Reverend Al Green is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly