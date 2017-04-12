Four things you need to know on 4/12

It's Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The rain has moved its way out of the Heartland, but the cold air has returned. With temps in the 30s and 40s, it's going to be a chilly wake up. Some areas may see some dense fog early this morning. It's going to be mostly sunny, and as the goes on temps will rise back up in the 70s. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 15 mph for some of us. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see an ever bigger warm-up over the next few days with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms toward the end of the week.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

IL legislators react to United Airlines controversy: Senator Duckworth joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), and a group of more than 20 senators in demanding answers from United Airlines following the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger on Flight 3411 from Chicago, Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky.

HAPPENING TODAY: Early expectations of an easy rapport between the Trump administration and Russia are crashing into reality as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has a fraught meeting in Moscow beset by escalating allegations over Syria.

Sikeston voters say yes to new elementary school: It's a step forward for Sikeston schools after last week's election, as more than 75 percent of residents voting ye

TODAY IS PINK UP: You may see a group of women in pink riding around Cape Girardeau on motorcycles. They're called the Chrome Queens, an all female motorcycle group on a mission to help local breast cancer warriors.

