City of Carbondale, IL will become a 'Safe and Welcoming Community' for immigrants

Officials in Carbondale, Illinois held a meeting tonight on Tuesday, April 11 centered on a topic which has been part of an international discussion for a while.

How will the city handle immigrants?

The exact wording for the possible status of Carbondale, IL was a "Safe And Welcoming Community" which plainly put means the city won't use their resources for federal issues such as immigration enforcement.

Instead, the city will use it's resources for it's local matters and be a welcoming environment to all immigrants.

The vote passed 6 votes to 1 and when it was passed there was applause from those in attendance.

The majority of those in attendance tonight were there to support the resolution.

One of the people who started the resolution process was very happy with how the resolution process is.

Jess Jobe with the Southern Illinois immigrants rights project said, "From there the city's staff was very responsive in terms of looking at what they could do, so they added some of their own language and turned it into a resolution that we're happy with, that we're pleased with."

The one councilman who voted no said he has concerns that the resolution supports those who are were illegally too much.

