SIU baseball defeats SEMO

SIU baseball defeats SEMO

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU baseball team defeated SEMO 4-2 Tuesday night in Carbondale.

This was a matchup of Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference and Southeast Missouri from the Ohio Valley Conference.

With the win the Salukis improve to 17-17 and the Redhawks drop to 17-14.

