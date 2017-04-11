Sikeston voters say yes to new elementary school

Baldwin says they've simply outgrown it with too many kids to a classroom. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

It's a step forward for Sikeston Schools after last week's election.

Matthews Elementary will be replaced in 2019.

One teacher says it's something she's been hoping for.

"It's not in the best condition," 4th grade teacher Carrie Baldwin said.

For over 60 years kids have been going to Matthews Elementary, and now it will only be around for a few more.

"It's time to move forward. The new construction and building is going to be able to house and meet our needs of that elementary much better," Sikeston Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said.

Williams said over 75% of Sikeston, Missouri voters wanted a new school, and the move can't come soon enough.

"In this wing we have two classrooms that can't be plugged in at the same time. You can't plug the smart board in at the same time as the laptop cart, and it'll blow," Mrs. Baldwin said.

The same goes for central air.

"In the winter we're all bundled up, and so, when they're cold they don't focus as well, and it's hard for me as a teacher also to focus whenever we are shivering," Mrs. Baldwin said.

Baldwin says they've simply outgrown it with too many kids trying to fit into a classroom.

"Figuring out a desk combination is a challenge," she said.

The new school will be on a plot of land on Colonel George E. Day Parkway.

Williams said they hope to break ground in a year.

"We got it right this time, and for that we're extremely appreciative of the community of Sikeston," Williams said.

"Anytime that we can make it easier for the students to learn, and have an environment for them to be ready to learn is just going to help us in the long run. So, I'm excited that we're going to have students that will benefit from this school," Baldwin said.

Superintendent Williams said thanks for the vote.

The district will sell 8 million dollars in bonds, and use 3 more from savings to pay for the school.

