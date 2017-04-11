10-year-old shot, killed in Randolph Co., IL

An investigation is underway in Randolph County, Illinois after a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10 at a home in rural Evansville, Illinois.

According to Sheriff Shannon Wolff, the child was taken to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter where she later died.

Wolff said he does not expect criminal charges to be filed in the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.