Pink Up - April Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

You may see a group of women in pink riding around town on motorcycles. Those are the Chrome Queens. They're an all female motorcycle group on a mission to help local breast cancer warriors. Over the course of the last month, the Chrome Queens joined forces with an unlikely counterpart: Painted Wren Art Gallery. Together, the two organizations are working to create something beautiful in the name of breast cancer.

Nichole Cartmell will tell you the full story in this month's pink up report

