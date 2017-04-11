PINK UP: Motorcycle riding group, Cape Girardeau art gallery combine efforts to paint for a cause

You may see a group of women in pink riding around town on motorcycles. Those are the Chrome Queens. They're an all female motorcycle group on a mission to help local breast cancer warriors.

"When we first started we wanted something that mostly impacted women..." Chrome Queens' President Angela Peters said. "... that's why you see a lot of pink everywhere. The pink in our patch represents the local warriors that we fight for."

But it's more than just a set of wheels.

"We do whatever we can to help others with a prescription, an electric bill, if we have it we'll help," Peters said.

It could be with anything: financial assistance, a ride to treatment, or just simply offering an ear to listen.

Susie Smith, vice president of the riding group, teared up when she explained how they are making a difference.

"We had one lady that we sent her flowers and it was the best thing," Smith said. "Her family never knew loved motorcycles until she heard about us. She told them about her passion all of her life for motorcycles and they never knew. So being able to open someone else up to their family and friends to things they never knew about them because of us, that's amazing."

Over the course of the last month, the Chrome Queens joined forces with an unlikely counterpart: Painted Wren Art Gallery.

With the help of artist Aaron Horrell, the Chrome Queens are encouraging the community to paint for a cause.

The idea: take their mission one stroke further.

"I'm inviting people to paint hearts and flowers and happy things that will go with the breast cancer research theme," Horrell said.

Painted Wren Art Gallery regularly hosts these types of fundraisers.

All of the proceeds will go straight to the cause.

"I do like to do things that involve other people and that make other people happy..." Horrell said. "... And other people coming in they get to be an artist for a little moment in their life."

For the Chrome Queens, it's a chance for more exposure.

"That's reaching out to a part of the community we wouldn't normally have contact with," Smith said. "Hopefully that helps us get more people that we can help too if people know that we are here to help."

Together, the two organizations are working to create something beautiful in the name of breast cancer.

As of April 11, about 90 people had painted for the cause.

You still have time to make your mark. The painting will be up through the end of the month at the Painted Wren Art Gallery.

The Chrome Queens are also hosting a Back the Pink Carnival Run on May 20. The run will start and stop at Legendz Bar and Grill in Chaffee, Missouri. Registration starts at 11 a.m. There will be live music from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be multiple gun raffles, a blanket raffle (day of event only), small silent auction and 50/50.

