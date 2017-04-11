Perryville, MO leaders warn storm victims again about scam contractors

It’s been six weeks since Perryville, Missouri residents experienced a deadly tornado that caused a ton of damage.

Now as victims still piece their lives back together, city leaders are warning them again against possible scams.

Perry County Deputy Clerk Amanda Layton said luckily she hasn’t had any reports of shady contractors ripping off any families, but a storm victim said that hasn’t stopped many from trying.

“I’ve had a lot come by the house," storm victim Brenda Pingel said.

Since Perryville’s February tornado, Pingel said a few unknown contractors have reached out to do business.

“Mostly from St. Louis," she said. "But I chose a local because I know them.”

Frank Wideman of the University of Missouri Extension in Perryville, Mo said many contractors are reaching out to help, but it is the homeowner’s decision if they want to accept.

The storm destroyed Pingel’s garage, damaged her roof and ripped the majority of the siding off her home.

“This is going to be a long haul," Pingel said.

Pingel said the cleanup process has been long and draining, but hiring local contractors has given her piece of mind.

“I got problems six months from now, who am I going to call?" she said. "These guys will be out here lickity split!”

And she’s not keeping the information to herself.

Pingel said she’s making sure her neighbors know about possible shady contractors in their neighborhoods as well.

“We’re all talking," she said. "Everyone around here is talking, we’re kind of watching out for each other.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends you be cautious on companies you may have never heard of before and investigate when a deal seems too good to be true.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.