Perryville, MO leaders warn storm victims again about scam contractors

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
PERRYVILLE, MO

It’s been six weeks since Perryville, Missouri residents experienced a deadly tornado that caused a ton of damage.

Now as victims still piece their lives back together, city leaders are warning them again against possible scams.

Perry County Deputy Clerk Amanda Layton said luckily she hasn’t had any reports of shady contractors ripping off any families, but a storm victim said that hasn’t stopped many from trying.

“I’ve had a lot come by the house," storm victim Brenda Pingel said.

Since Perryville’s February tornado, Pingel said a few unknown contractors have reached out to do business.

“Mostly from St. Louis," she said. "But I chose a local because I know them.”

Frank Wideman of the University of Missouri Extension in Perryville, Mo said many contractors are reaching out to help, but it is the homeowner’s decision if they want to accept.

The storm destroyed Pingel’s garage, damaged her roof and ripped the majority of the siding off her home.

“This is going to be a long haul," Pingel said.

Pingel said the cleanup process has been long and draining, but hiring local contractors has given her piece of mind.

“I got problems six months from now, who am I going to call?" she said. "These guys will be out here lickity split!”

And she’s not keeping the information to herself.

Pingel said she’s making sure her neighbors know about possible shady contractors in their neighborhoods as well.

“We’re all talking," she said. "Everyone around here is talking, we’re kind of watching out for each other.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends you be cautious on companies you may have never heard of before and investigate when a deal seems too good to be true.

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018
    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018
    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

